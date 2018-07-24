Social workers on ‘high alert’ to identify people struggling in heat

Social workers are on high alert to check on people having difficulties in the heat, council leaders said. But the Local Government Association (LGA) also urged the public to check on vulnerable or elderly neighbours, family or friends. The LGA urged people to take health precautions in the heat.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

As temperatures soar, the LGA warned that the elderly and those suffering from heart and respiratory problems are most at risk. Social workers, community wardens and maintenance staff are all on high alert to identify those who could be struggling, it said. Council workers will be making calls and extra visits to people at risk, but it also urged the public to keep an eye on people vulnerable to heat.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Izzi Seccombe, chairwoman of the LGA’s Community Wellbeing Board, said: “The hundreds of deaths caused by high temperatures each year are avoidable. “Social workers, community wardens and maintenance staff are all on high alert, identifying and looking out for those who might be struggling. “Councils are determined to reduce the toll as much as possible, but they cannot do it alone. Local people can make a massive difference by helping us identify other residents who might need some advice or practical help. “No-one is immune to the power of the sun. “Drinking plenty of water, keeping our homes cool, avoiding direct sunlight during the hottest hours of the day and using sunscreen are sensible precautions we all need to remember. Looking around at how our older neighbours are coping as we walk our children to school or head to the beach for a day out takes no effort, but could be crucial in making sure they are also able to make the best of the summer.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.