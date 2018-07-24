Terror watchdog to take over as head of troubled Crown Prosecution Service

Terrorism watchdog Max Hill QC has pledged to “restore public trust in the Crown Prosecution Service” after being announced as the new Director of Public Prosecutions. Mr Hill will replace Alison Saunders in the senior legal role from November, after months in which the CPS has been heavily criticised for a catalogue of disclosure failings that led to cases collapsing and warnings about miscarriages of justice. Mr Hill, who has been the Independent Reviewer of Terrorism Legislation since March 2017, was announced in the new role by Attorney General Geoffrey Cox on Tuesday. Mr Hill said he was “honoured” to be taking over from Ms Saunders, adding: “This is a challenging time for the CPS, with the rise in complex cases and negative publicity about its handling of disclosure in some cases.

“I have seen first-hand the sterling work of the CPS and I am determined to restore public trust in all of its work.” The independent reviewer scrutinises the operation of the UK’s laws on terrorism and produces reports. It is a part-time role. Mr Hill is a high-ranking barrister who successfully prosecuted the failed 21/7 bombers, and appeared in the inquest into the 7/7 attacks, as well as acting in fraud, corporate crime and serious violence cases. Confidence in the criminal justice system was rocked last year after a flurry of cases collapsed when it emerged that vital evidence had not been passed to defence lawyers. The collapsed rape trial of Liam Allan raised the profile of a string of similar sex cases, where charges were dropped when critical material emerged at the last minute. The revelations prompted a review of every live rape and serious sexual assault prosecution in England and Wales, which found issues with the disclosure of unused material in 47 cases. Last week MPs criticised Ms Saunders over long-term failings that saw vital evidence withheld from defence lawyers in rape and serious sexual assault cases.

Alison Saunders came under pressure over disclosure failures by the CPS Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA