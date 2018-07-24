Theresa May salutes ‘heroics’ of Britons involved in Thai cave rescue

British divers who helped to save 12 schoolboys and their football coach from a flooded cave in Thailand have been hailed as “great heroes” by the Prime Minister. The cave divers were at Number 10 for a reception with Theresa May on Tuesday afternoon. John Volanthen, from Bristol, was one of the first divers to reach the stranded group in the Luang Nang Non Cave and was among those who stood for a photograph on Downing Street with the PM and Thai ambassador Pisanu Suvanajata.

Theresa May with Thai ambassador Pisanu Suvanajata and the divers and support team from the British Cave Rescue Council Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

Mrs May thanked the divers, adding: “They did extremely well. We can be very proud of them. They did a fantastic job. They’re great heroes. “John said they’re not heroes, but I think every one of them is a hero.” The divers launched a mission to rescue the boys and their 25-year-old coach, which concluded after an 18-day ordeal. The operation claimed the life of Thai navy diver Saman Kunan, who died while replenishing oxygen canisters. The rescue was particularly treacherous because the boys, aged 11 to 16, had to swim through tight spaces despite having no diving experience.

Divers involved in the rescue arriving back at Heathrow Airport after their mission Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

Others at Downing Street were divers Chris Jewell and Connor Roe, both from Somerset, Josh Bratchley, from Devon, and Robert Harper, also believed to be from Somerset. British expat Vern Unsworth, who was living in Thailand and had experience of the caves where the boys became stuck, was also part of the rescue operation and was part of the group meeting the PM. Billionaire Elon Musk apologised to Mr Unsworth after calling him “pedo guy”. The Twitter comment came amid a spat between Mr Musk and Mr Unsworth, who had claimed the Tesla founder’s offers to help save the children were a “PR stunt”. Mr Unsworth had said he was considering legal action, while some investors in Mr Musk’s company had demanded an apology. Leaving Downing Street, Mr Volanthen, 47, said: “We’re all very honoured. We’re obviously happy to acknowledge British contribution to an international effort.” Asked about the global media attention surrounding the rescue when it was ongoing, he said: “We ignored it and focused on what needed doing.”

