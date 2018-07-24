Theresa May takes personal control of Brexit negotiations

Theresa May has informed Parliament that she is taking personal control of EU withdrawal negotiations, with new Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab “deputising” for her in talks.

The Europe Unit led by Olly Robbins in the Cabinet Office, which reports direct to the Prime Minister, will have “overall responsibility for the preparation and conduct of the negotiations”, drawing on support from Mr Raab’s Department for Exiting the EU, she said.

In a statement in Parliament shortly after being appointed as David Davis’s replacement earlier this month, Mr Raab made clear he accepted his role as the PM’s deputy in negotiations with Brussels.

Asked whether he would be “calling the shots” in his new job, the Brexit Secretary told the House of Commons last week: “No, it is the Prime Minister and the Cabinet.

“I will be deputising for the Prime Minister in the negotiations.”

In a written statement to the Commons, Mrs May spelt out how the change to operations will work.