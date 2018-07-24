Those seeking by-election are opportunists, says Paisley

Ian Paisley has said those seeking a by-election after his breach of parliamentary rules are “opportunists”.

The North Antrim MP vowed to fight for his seat if he faces the electorate over his failure to declare two luxury family holidays paid for by the Sri Lankan government.

In March 2014, the senior Democratic Unionist lobbied against a proposed United Nations resolution to investigate alleged human rights abuses during a civil war on the Indian Ocean island without citing his financial benefits.

MPs at Westminster will decide later on Tuesday whether he should be suspended for a major breach of parliamentary rules.

If 10% of his constituents sign a petition, an election will be called.

Mr Paisley told his local paper, the Ballymena Guardian, he deeply regretted his actions.