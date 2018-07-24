True love shone through at royal wedding, says Sir Elton John

Sir Elton John has praised the multicultural nature of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding, describing the event as historic.

The musician, who was not only a guest at the royal nuptials but performed at the wedding reception, said it “felt like progress had been made”.

Interviewed by CNN after launching a major HIV project with Harry at an Aids conference in Amsterdam, he said: “It was very, very wonderful to be there.

“To have a black gospel choir, a multiracial bride, a black cellist, who was wonderful, a preacher — it felt like a party, and it felt like progress had been made.

“Thank God, thank God.”