Trump Organisation reveals next phase of development at Menie

The Trump Organisation has brought forward plans for 500 houses at its Aberdeenshire golf resort. The £150 million proposals submitted to Aberdeenshire Council also include 50 cottages and a sports centre as well as shopping and equestrian facilities at the Menie estate near Balmedie. President Donald Trump’s family business has already been granted outline approval for the plans, the second phase of development at the resort. The first phase included a championship golf course, clubhouse and hotel, but Mr Trump and the organisation had been accused of failing to deliver on promises of investment and jobs made when the controversial development was first granted permission in 2008.

Donald Trump on the Menie Estate Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

The business said the latest phase would support nearly 2,000 jobs across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire during construction, and provide nearly 300 permanent jobs. Eric Trump, who now leads the Trump Organisation with his brother Donald Jr, said: “We own a truly phenomenal property along the coast of North East Scotland and remain fully committed to our long-term vision for the site. “The timing is now right for us to release the next phase of investment and the significant economic benefits this brings.

A general view of sand dunes on the Menie Estate as construction got under way Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA