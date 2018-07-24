Trump plans emergency aid for American farmers affected by tariffs

The US government is planning to send billions of dollars in emergency aid to farmers who have been caught in the crossfire of President Donald Trump’s trade disputes with China and other American trading partners. The agriculture department is expected to announce the proposal that would include direct assistance and other temporary relief for farmers. The plan comes with Mr Trump scheduled to speak at the Veterans of Foreign Wars national convention in Kansas City in the heart of the nation’s farm country.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mr Trump declared earlier on Tuesday that “Tariffs are the greatest!” and threatened to impose additional penalties on US trading partners as he prepared for negotiations with European officials at the White House. The Trump administration has slapped tariffs on 34 billion dollars (£26 billion) in Chinese goods in a dispute over Beijing’s high-tech industrial policies. China has retaliated with duties on soybeans and pork, affecting Midwest farmers in a region of the country that supported the president in his 2016 campaign. Mr Trump has threatened to place tariffs on up to 500 billion dollars (£380 billion) in products imported from China, a move that would dramatically ratchet up the stakes in the trade dispute involving the globe’s biggest economies.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Before departing for Kansas City, Mr Trump tweeted that US trade partners need to either negotiate a “fair deal, or it gets hit with Tariffs. It’s as simple as that”. The president has engaged in hard-line trading negotiations with China, Canada and European nations, seeking to renegotiate trade agreements he says have undermined the nation’s manufacturing base and led to a wave of job losses in recent decades. The imposition of punishing tariffs on imported goods has been a favoured tactic of Mr Trump, but it has prompted US trading partners to retaliate, creating risks for the American economy. Mr Trump has placed tariffs on imported steel and aluminium, saying they pose a threat to US national security, an argument that allies such as the European Union and Canada reject.

Car workers demonstrate against tariffs in Washington Credit: AP