Turkish president calls Israel fascist and racist over nation state law

Turkey’s president has attacked Israel over a controversial law passed last week defining Israel as a nation-state of the Jewish people, and likened the legislation to Hitler’s obsession with racial purity.

Addressing MPs in Ankara, Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Israel “the world’s most Zionist, fascist, racist state”.

He said “the soul of Hitler has risen again within some of Israel’s officials”, and added: “There’s no difference between Hitler’s obsession with a pure race and the understanding that these ancient lands are just for the Jews.”