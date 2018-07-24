- ITV Report
-
UK Weather Forecast: Temperatures will continue to rise through the week.
Feeling hot and humid across much of England, but slightly fresher in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. Isolated showers are possible this afternoon, however most places staying dry. Dry for most tonight with clear spells. Tomorrow brings another largely dry day with hazy sunshine. Isolated thundery showers are possible across southeast England later in the afternoon. Another hot day in the south and east.