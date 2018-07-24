Vanessa Redgrave set for Golden Lion career prize at Venice Film Festival

British actress Vanessa Redgrave will receive the prestigious Golden Lion career prize at this year’s Venice Film Festival.

Each year, the Venice Biennale awards two prizes to celebrate careers in cinema – one to a movie director, and one to an actor or actress.

Together with Redgrave, Canadian filmmaker David Cronenberg will receive the Golden Lion at the festival, which runs from August 29 to September 8.

Redgrave, a six-time Oscar-nominated actress, won the Academy Award in 1978 for her performance in Julia.