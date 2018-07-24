Violin crafted to mark 200th anniversary of Emily Bronte’s birth

A renowned violin maker has crafted a new instrument to mark the 200th anniversary of the birth of Emily Bronte, using wood from a tree which grew close to where she wrote.

Steve Burnett said he thinks the sycamore, which was felled close to the Bronte Parsonage, in Haworth, West Yorkshire, may have been old enough to have been there during Bronte’s life.

The Edinburgh-based craftsman spent around three months making the “Emily Bronte Violin” and said in Haworth that “in an artistic sense, it has come back to the moors”.

He said a musical instrument can be seen as an extension of the literary world.

“As Goethe said, ‘music begins where words end’,” Mr Burnett said.

“What I do is give voice to the environment.”