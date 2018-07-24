What the papers say – July 24

The continuing heatwave in the UK and the fate of two terrorists known as the ‘Beatles’ make the front pages on Tuesday. The Times leads with El Shafee Elsheik and Alexanda Kotey, reporting that Theresa May “pushed for” a US prosecution of the two terrorists despite knowing they could face the death penalty.

The Daily Telegraph also leads on the ‘Beatles’, reporting that former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said extraditing the men could undermine the country’s opposition to the death penalty.

The Guardian leads on a report on the threat posed by women and children linked to the so-called Islamic State, with the paper carrying a picture of youngsters playing in the sea as the Met Office issue a heatwave warning.

The Financial Times carries a story about US banks telling the UK Government to cut taxes post-Brexit to prevent an exodus of financial institutions from the country.

The Metro said Number 10 support Sajid Javid on his handling of the alleged members of IS, with his opposite number Diane Abbott calling the decision “abhorrent and shameful”.

The i carries the same story, saying that minister have “relaxed” British opposition to the death penalty.

The Independent reports on the backlash following the revelation of the stance.

The Daily Mirror reports on the “meltdown” in the UK alongside a story about how a check-up at the opticians could prove vital in spotting the early signs of dementia.

The Sun also leads on the heat – saying the UK is “sweltering”.

The Daily Mail carries a report condemning “nanny officials” who have told people to stay out of the sun during the heatwave.

The Daily Express leads on the Met Office warning, calling it “incredible”.

Meanwhile, the Daily Star has another take on the Met Office advice, running with the headline “Take the week off!”