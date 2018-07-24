Whole of Ireland should have same human rights after Brexit, says watchdog

The whole of Ireland should enjoy the same human rights protections after Brexit, an influential watchdog has said.

Northern Ireland’s Human Rights Commission said the potential loss of legal safeguards would represent a “regression”.

The organisation’s annual report said: “Twenty years since the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement human rights remain a vital underpinning of a new Northern Ireland.

“It has been one of our priority objectives to work alongside the other human rights and equality commissions of the United Kingdom and Ireland to ensure that those responsible for negotiating the terms of the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union guarantee ‘no diminution’ of human rights and equality and a commitment to an ‘equivalency’ of protections on the island of Ireland.”