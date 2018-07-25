31 killed in explosion at Pakistan polling station

A suicide bomber has struck outside a crowded polling station in Pakistan’s south-western city of Quetta, killing 31 people.

The blast came as Pakistanis cast ballots in a general election meant to lead to the nation’s third consecutive civilian government.

The attack in Quetta, the provincial capital of Baluchistan, also wounded 35 people and several were reported to be in critical condition, according to hospital doctor Jaffar Kakar.

A witness who was waiting to cast his ballot, Abdul Haleem, said he saw a motorcycle drive into the crowd of voters seconds before the explosion. He said his uncle was killed in the explosion.

“There was a deafening bang followed by thick cloud of smoke and dust and so much crying from the wounded people,” he said.