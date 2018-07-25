Blood donations drop amid hot weather conditions

O negative blood is urgently needed says NHS Blood and Transplant. Credit: PA

Health officials are urgently appealing for blood donations, with the prolonged hot weather leading to a drop in supplies. NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) aims to have six days’ worth of stock of O negative in England at any one time but levels have fallen to just three days. While some donors have chosen to stay in the sun, others have not been hydrated enough to give blood.

Mike Stredder, director of blood donation, said: "O negative blood is one of the most important types of blood and can be transfused to almost any person in need. "O negative is especially important because it is the universal donor group which can be given to almost anyone in emergencies. "We need donors with other blood groups to keep their appointments as usual but this urgent appeal is specific to O negative."

