Boy, 12, with severe cerebral palsy writes book using just eye movements

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Ben Chapman

A severally disabled 12-year-old boy has written a book - despite only being able to communicate using his eyes. Jonathan Bryan was born with cerebral palsy so severe that doctors said he would never be able to communicate. But he has now found his voice - and he is using it to tell his story, and that of children like him.

Jonathan uses eye movements over a spelling board. Credit: ITV News

Jonathan uses eye movements over a spelling board to communicate. Every word is an effort for him, but this has not stopped him penning his memoir: Eye Can Write: A memoir of a child’s silent soul emerging. The book has already won a famous fan, War Horse author - and Jonathan's literary hero - Michael Morpurgo - who has written the forward to the book.

Michael Morpurgo has written the forward to Jonathan's memoir. Credit: ITV News