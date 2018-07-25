Groom missing and bride in hospital as Irish newlyweds caught up in Greek wildfires

A newly-married Irish couple have been caught up in wildfires that have been sweeping Greece.

Zoe Holohan and Brian O’Callaghan-Westropp became separated as they tried to escape the fires in the coastal town of Mati.

The pair got married at Clonabreany House in Kells, Co Meath, last Thursday before flying out to Greece for their honeymoon on Saturday.

Ms Holohan, who works in advertising for the Sunday World, is in hospital after suffering burns to her head and hands, but her husband has not yet been found.

The couple, who live in Dublin, were travelling in a vehicle when they were forced to flee.

Ms Holohan was able to escape to a nearby beach and was admitted to hospital on Tuesday night.