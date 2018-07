Burned-out homes searched after dozens die in Greek wildfires

Rescuers have intensified a house-to-house search for more casualties from a deadly forest fire outside Athens, as the Greek military said it was using footage from US combat drones to try to determine whether arsonists were behind the blaze. Joint patrols of the fire service, army personnel and volunteer rescuers discovered more bodies in the gutted homes near the port of Rafina east of Athens, raising the death toll to 81. The fire forced hundreds to sprint to the sea for safety, swimming out into the rough waters to avoid the suffocating smoke until they were picked up by boats after nightfall. Divers and coast guard patrols were still searching for bodies at sea.

The mayor of the fire-ravaged Marathon area, Ilias Psinakis, said many residents only had a few minutes to save themselves. He described losing his own home. “We could smell something burning. Then everything was gone in minutes. The wind came, then moved away, then came back again,” he said after a meeting in Athens with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, regional government leaders and public safety officials to discuss the relief effort. “My house was lost but nothing happened to five or six cars parked outside. One had a broken mirror. That’s to give you an idea of what happened.”

The flag on the Acropolis hill flies at half-mast in Athens Credit: Theodora Tongas/AP

Flags across Greece, including those at parliament, public hospitals and the ancient Acropolis in Athens, flew at half-mast after Mr Tsipras declared three days of national mourning. Fire-fighting planes from Italy and Romania and fire patrols from Cyprus joined the Greek effort on Wednesday, while Defence Minister Panos Kammenos announced that US surveillance aircraft had also assisted in the firefighting effort and were gathering footage to try to determine whether Monday’s fire had been started deliberately. Arsonists frequently target forests around the capital to try to clear more land for development.

People watch as a helicopter picks up sea water to help fight the wildfires in Mati Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis/AP