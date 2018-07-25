Camilla keeps cool under a parasol as temperatures soar at flower show

The Duchess of Cornwall kept cool under a parasol as she toured the Sandringham Flower Show with the Prince of Wales on one of the hottest days of the year. Charles quipped to a well-wisher who had brought her two terriers to the show that she had “a hot dog!”. He later paused at an ice cream van and spoke to seller Stephan Meredith, from Shrewsbury.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall arrived in a horse-drawn carriage Credit: Joe Giddens/ PA

Mr Meredith joked afterwards: “He asked about if we were selling alright – I said no because you’re standing right in front of the van!” Charles and Camilla took time to meet the crowds who turned out in their thousands, with dog-lover Camilla speaking to many who brought their pets with them. Her attention was caught by a woman in a T-shirt with the wording ‘when I die my Jack Russell gets everything’ written on it.

The Duchess of Cornwall kept cool with a parasol Credit: Joe Giddens/ PA