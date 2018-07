Cyclist critical after crash with cement mixer lorry in London

A cyclist is in a critical condition after a crash with a cement mixer lorry at a roundabout in London. The woman, aged in her 30s, has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after the collision at Old Street roundabout on Wednesday afternoon. Police were called to the scene just after 3.30pm. The Met said no arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing to inform her family.

An image from the scene appears to show a mangled bicycle near a cement mixer lorry on the roundabout. London Assembly Member Caroline Russell tweeted: “This is why we need Vision Zero so that our loved ones get home safely each day.” On Tuesday London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Transport for London (TfL) and the Metropolitan Police launched their Vision Zero initiative aimed at eliminating deaths and serious injuries from the capital’s transport network. A TfL consultation report, published in 2015, on transforming Old Street roundabout acknowledged a “history of collisions” involving pedestrians and cyclists at the roundabout.

