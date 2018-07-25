Deadly suicide blast at polling station casts shadow over Pakistan elections

A suicide bomber on a motorcycle has rammed into people waiting outside a busy polling station in the Pakistani city of Quetta, killing at least 31 and casting a dark shadow over election day. The attack in the capital of Baluchistan province underlined the difficulties the majority Muslim nation faces as it casts ballots to elect its third consecutive civilian government. The bombing also wounded 35 people, with several reported to be in a critical condition.

A man mourns the death of his family member at the site of the bombing Credit: AP

A witness to the attack in Quetta, Abdul Haleem, who was waiting to cast his ballot, said he saw a motorcycle drive into the crowd of voters just seconds before the explosion. Mr Haleem’s uncle was killed in the blast. “There was a deafening bang followed by thick cloud of smoke and dust and so much crying from the wounded people,” he said. No-one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing but local officials were quick to blame the Islamic State group (IS). Baluchistan also saw the worst violence during election campaigning earlier this month, when a suicide bomber blew himself up at a political rally, killing 149 people, including the candidate Siraj Raisani. Another 400 were wounded. Voting in that constituency has been suspended. IS claimed responsibility for that attack, though Baluchistan has seen relentless assaults, both by the province’s secessionists and Sunni militants who have killed hundreds of Shias living there.

A Pakistani soldiers stands guard at the site of the bombing Credit: AP