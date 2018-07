Demi Lovato awake and with family after reportedly being taken to hospital

Demi Lovato is awake and surrounded by her family after she was reportedly taken to hospital in Los Angeles. American celebrity gossip website TMZ reported on Tuesday that police were called to the Hollywood home of the American singer, 25, after she suffered a suspected overdose. In a statement, a representative for the star said: “Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers, and support. “Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.”

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesman said officers were called to an address in Hollywood at around 11.40am local time. They confirmed a 25-year-old woman was taken to hospital but were unable to confirm her identity. A spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department said they received a call at 11.22am for an “medical emergency” and took a 25-year-old woman from a property in Hollywood to a local hospital. Lovato was a child star and found fame on the TV series Barney & Friends before appearing in the Disney Channel film Camp Rock. She has since gone on to be a multi-platinum pop star with hits such as Sorry Not Sorry, Skyscraper and Heart Attack.

Demi Lovato has been open with her problems of alcohol and substance abuse in the past Credit: PA

On Tuesday night Lovato was due to appear in an episode of Beat Shazam on US TV but network Fox announced they would pull the programme. Lovato has been open about her struggles with alcohol and substance abuse and in June released a song, titled Sober, in which she indicated she had relapsed after six years of sobriety. After reports emerged that New Mexico-born Lovato had been taken to hospital, the hashtag #PrayForDemi started trending on Twitter and celebrities including Ariana Grande, Cardi B and Nick Jonas tweeted messages of support. Jonas, who has known Lovato for several years after they both appeared in Disney’s 2008 film Camp Rock, wrote: “Like all of you I am reeling at the news about Demi. All of us love her and need to pray for her to get well. She is a fighter. #prayfordemi.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Cardi B said: “We love you Demi Lovato.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And US chat show host Ellen DeGeneres tweeted: “I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family.”