Dog meat consumption increases during hottest days in North and South Korea

Amid sizzling temperatures, North Korean restaurants are serving up bowl after bowl of the season’s biggest culinary attraction: spicy dog meat soup. Euphemistically known as “dangogi”, or sweet meat, dog has long been believed to be a stamina food in North and South Korea and is traditionally eaten during the hottest time of the year. The dates are fixed according to the lunar calendar and dog meat consumption centres around the “sambok”, or three hottest days — July 17 and 27 and August 16 this year. Demand appears to be especially high this year because of a heatwave that has hit many parts of East Asia. Temperatures in the North have been among the highest ever recorded, hovering near the 40C mark in several cities.

A cashier counts money at at Pyongyang House of Sweet Meat Credit: AP

As is the case with almost anything else, good statistics for how much dog is eaten in the North are not available. But in South Korea, where even President Moon Jae-in has pet dogs, at least two million canines are slaughtered and eaten each year despite the fact that the popularity of dog meat as a food is waning. While many older South Koreans believe dog meat aids virility, younger citizens are generally either against the practice or indifferent to it, and there has been increasing pressure to ban it altogether. On both sides of the Demilitarised Zone, dogs used for their meat are raised on farms for that express purpose.

Food are served on a table during the lunch time at a speciality dog meat restaurant Credit: AP