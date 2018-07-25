Dorset Police fly paper planes into homes to show residents how easy burglaries are

Paper aeroplanes have been launched into the open windows of homeowners in a bid to try and stop people becoming victims of burglary this summer. Information on the planes has been designed to raise awareness of how to prevent burglaries and highlight just how easy it is to get inside a property. Daily patrols and neighbourhood policing teams have been flying the planes into homes since Monday, July 23, as part of a week of action against leaving properties vulnerable to break-ins.

Over a three month period between June and August last summer, a total of 431 residential burglaries were reported in Dorset. Detective Inspector Neil Wright, of the priority crime team, said: “During the warmer evenings, more people tend to leave windows and doors open and enjoy their back gardens out of sight of the front of their properties. He added: "Remember to always lock your doors and windows wherever possible. "Don’t give burglars the opportunity to gain access to your property. "If your home looks insecure to you, it will look insecure to a burglar."

The police are on patrol to remind homeowners to be wary of opportunistic individuals. Credit: Dorset Police

As temperatures soar to above 30C (86F) this week, people may be inclined to leave their windows and doors open throughout the day. However, Dorset Police have reminded homeowners of their checklist to deter opportunistic burglars from breaking in.

How do you keep your home safe from burglars?