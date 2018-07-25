- ITV Report
-
Dorset Police fly paper planes into homes to show residents how easy burglaries are
Paper aeroplanes have been launched into the open windows of homeowners in a bid to try and stop people becoming victims of burglary this summer.
Information on the planes has been designed to raise awareness of how to prevent burglaries and highlight just how easy it is to get inside a property.
Daily patrols and neighbourhood policing teams have been flying the planes into homes since Monday, July 23, as part of a week of action against leaving properties vulnerable to break-ins.
Over a three month period between June and August last summer, a total of 431 residential burglaries were reported in Dorset.
Detective Inspector Neil Wright, of the priority crime team, said: “During the warmer evenings, more people tend to leave windows and doors open and enjoy their back gardens out of sight of the front of their properties.
He added: "Remember to always lock your doors and windows wherever possible.
"Don’t give burglars the opportunity to gain access to your property.
"If your home looks insecure to you, it will look insecure to a burglar."
As temperatures soar to above 30C (86F) this week, people may be inclined to leave their windows and doors open throughout the day.
However, Dorset Police have reminded homeowners of their checklist to deter opportunistic burglars from breaking in.
How do you keep your home safe from burglars?
- Keep doors locked and make sure keys cannot be reached by burglars through a letterbox or cat flap
- Install a burglar alarm that everyone in the household can use
- Close windows when possible and draw the curtains when you leave
- Consider having a gravel driveway to hear people approaching
- Secure tools and ladders to a heavy object where possible
- Put up high fences or plant prickly bushes around your home
- Make sure gates are secured with locks and cannot be climbed over
- Cancel milk and newspaper deliveries and anything else you get regularly delivered if you will be away from home
- Ask trusted neighbours or a friend to keep an eye on your home if you go on holiday
- Use light timer switches and install lights outside to use at night