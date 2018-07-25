Dublin’s foreign minister rejects allegations of ‘meddling’ in Northern Ireland

Ireland’s foreign minister has denied that Dublin is “meddling” in UK politics by taking part in talks at Westminster on the restoration of power-sharing government in Northern Ireland.

Former first minister Lord Trimble has warned Wednesday’s meeting of the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference in London comes close to breaching principles enshrined in the Good Friday Agreement that Dublin will have no role in internal UK politics.

But Simon Coveney insisted the talks with Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley and Cabinet Office minister David Lidington will not touch on decision-making in Northern Ireland, and instead on protecting the structures for devolved government to take place.

Mr Coveney told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It is not meddling for two governments that are both co-guarantors of the Good Friday Agreement to try to ensure that that agreement works and that is what we are trying to do here.

“Decisions that are being made in Northern Ireland are a matter for the devolved government or the UK Government, that is true.

“But we are not talking about devolved decision-making in Northern Ireland today, we are talking about the structures that can enable a functioning executive there that can bring normality back to Northern Irish politics.”

Mr Coveney said he is “very aware and very cautious when it comes to the role of the Irish Government in Northern Ireland”, and respects the concerns expressed by unionists over the Intergovernmental Conference being convened for the first time in over a decade.