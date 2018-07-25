- ITV Report
-
Eamon Dunphy leaving RTE after 40 years
Veteran football pundit Eamon Dunphy has announced he will no longer appear on RTE sport after 40 years with the broadcaster.
The 72-year-old released a statement on Wednesday afternoon announcing he would be leaving the station and concentrating on his sports podcast The Stand.
“Two years ago, I decided not to renew my contract with RTE Sport. At the time, they prevailed upon me to stay and, in fact, offered me a rise, a small one, to do so.
“However, before the World Cup I told them this time, I would be leaving. I intend to focus on my podcast The Stand which is flourishing and has had over 2.3 million listens since we started. That’s where my energy will now be devoted.
“In my 40 years with RTE, I made many good friends and I wish them the very best for the future,” he said.
RTE head of sport Declan McBennett said: ‘We would like to thank Eamon for the immense contribution he has made to our sporting coverage across four decades. He was there for every key moment throughout that time as we were gripped by the exploits of our international side in particular.
“His insight and analysis informed, enthralled and entertained a nation. Eamon has now decided to pursue other avenues and we wish him every success in those ventures.”
Dunphy, a former professional footballer for York City, Millwall and Shamrock Rovers, played for Ireland 23 times before retiring and turning to journalism and a successful media career.
Since the mid-1980s, Dunphy has regularly appeared as an analyst during football coverage on RTE.
Dunphy has also been a regular contributor for Premier Soccer Saturday, Uefa Champions League games and international football.