Eamon Dunphy leaving RTE after 40 years

Veteran football pundit Eamon Dunphy has announced he will no longer appear on RTE sport after 40 years with the broadcaster.

The 72-year-old released a statement on Wednesday afternoon announcing he would be leaving the station and concentrating on his sports podcast The Stand.

“Two years ago, I decided not to renew my contract with RTE Sport. At the time, they prevailed upon me to stay and, in fact, offered me a rise, a small one, to do so.

“However, before the World Cup I told them this time, I would be leaving. I intend to focus on my podcast The Stand which is flourishing and has had over 2.3 million listens since we started. That’s where my energy will now be devoted.

“In my 40 years with RTE, I made many good friends and I wish them the very best for the future,” he said.