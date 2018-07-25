EU and US partners not enemies, Juncker tells Trump

European Union Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has told President Donald Trump that the EU and the US are partners and allies, “not enemies,” and must work together, as trade negotiations began at the White House. Mr Juncker told Mr Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office that the trade talks are important. He suggested the two sides discuss “reducing tariffs” instead of increasing them.

Mr Trump noted the two continents together make up more than 50% of the world’s trade, and said it would be good if they removed all tariffs and trade barriers as part of the discussions. Mr Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on imported cars, prompting the Europeans to suggest they may place tariffs on 20 billion dollars (£15 billion) of American goods in retaliation. Earlier, Mr Trump accused China of “vicious” tactics on trade.

He tweeted that China was specifically targeting US farmers with retaliatory tariffs because “they know I love & respect” them. His comments came after his administration announced a plan to provide 12 billion dollars (£9 billion) in emergency relief for farmers who have been hit by the president’s trade disputes with China and other countries. During talks with Mr Juncker, Mr Trump said the US wants a “fair trade deal” with the EU. He said: “We just want it to be a level playing field for our farmers, for our manufacturers, for everybody,” suggesting the EU could also be a “big beneficiary” of a revised trading agreement.

Donald Trump during a meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker Credit: Evan Vucci/AP