Ex-Catalan leader Puigdemont set to return to Belgium

Carles Puigdemont, (AP) Photo: AP/Press Association Images

Former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont has said he will return to Belgium on Saturday, following Spain’s decision to withdraw a European warrant that prompted German authorities to arrest him in March.

The separatist leader spoke to reporters in Berlin, a week after a court in northern Germany said Spain’s decision meant he was now free to leave the country.

An earlier attempt to extradite Mr Puigdemont from Belgium also failed Credit: AP

Spain had sought Mr Puigdemont’s extradition on rebellion charges for promoting independence for Catalonia.

But the German court ruled he could only be sent back to face a lesser charge of embezzlement connected to the alleged misuse of public funds for holding a referendum on Catalan secession which a judge had outlawed.

An earlier Spanish attempt to extradite Mr Puigdemont from Belgium failed.