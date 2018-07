Fishermen joined rescue mission as people fleeing Greek fires headed into sea

A fisherman has described venturing into choppy seas to rescue people who fled to the coast as wildfires ravaged Greece. Tawefik Halil and other fishermen responded to the overwhelmed Greek coast guard’s urgent call for help as the deadliest wildfires in decades raged through seaside resorts near Athens. Mr Halil, 42, was among dozens of volunteers who helped save hundreds of people stranded on beaches and in the choppy waters, buffeted by gale-force winds.

Egyptian fisherman Halil Tawefik on his boat in Rafina port Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis/AP

“It was chaos, do you understand? Do you know what it’s like to be in all that smoke, not being able to see anything and to have people asking for help?” Mr Halil told the Associated Press. The fire razed holiday resorts east of Athens and killed at least 79 people. But more than 700 survivors were rescued by boat and taken to the port of Rafina. Mr Halil said he does not remember how many people he helped save, but he and the others did what they could as they plucked young and old from the water. “You can’t see anything in the smoke and fire — so much fire and so much smoke. There was so much wind,” he said. “We could not breathe. I almost fainted at some point from all the smoke, and it was very difficult, my friend, it was so difficult. I have never seen such a difficult thing before.”

Members of rescue team search a burned house in Mati, east of Athens Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis/AP