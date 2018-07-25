Five in hospital and one unaccounted for after hotel blaze

One person remains unaccounted for after a serious fire broke out at a hotel overnight.

Nine adults and three children were evacuated from the Belgrave House Hotel in Aberystwyth, the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said.

Five people were taken to hospital as a precaution after the blaze broke out at about 2am.

Residents living nearby were also evacuated after the blaze spread to adjacent properties.

“Attending crews were met with a well-developed fire and rescued nine adults and three children from the affected property,” a fire service spokeswoman said.