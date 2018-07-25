Five men charged over ‘acid attack’ on three-year-old boy

Five men have been charged with conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm over a suspected acid attack on a three-year-old boy.

West Mercia Police said three men from London, aged 22, 25 and 26, and a 39-year-old and 41-year-old from Wolverhampton are due before magistrates in Kidderminster on Wednesday.

The force said it would not be releasing the names of those who have been charged.