- ITV Report
-
Garda watchdog sees 10% rise in complaints
Almost 2,000 complaints were received by a garda watchdog last year, a jump of 10% from 2016.
The annual report of the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) shows that the most common complaint was abuse of authority and neglect of duty.
Among the 1,949 complaints received, there were 4,459 allegations of alleged wrongdoing.
The highest number of allegations was in the Limerick area with 276 allegations made.
The commission said it received 24 referrals from the Garda Siochana of matters where it appears “the conduct of a member of the Garda Siochana may have resulted in the death of, or serious harm to, a person”.
Seven of these referrals related to fatalities.
Some 16 files were referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) resulting in 10 directions for prosecution, five directions for no prosecution and one decision pending at the end of the year.
A total of 422 criminal investigations were also opened.
The most common matters complained of were abuse of authority, neglect of duty, discourtesy, and non-fatal offences like harassment or false imprisonment.
GSOC also made a number of systemic recommendations to the Garda Siochana which arose from practices encountered by GSOC in the course of investigations.
While not central to the complaint under investigation, GSOC said the practices indicated “poor quality service” to the public.
One of the complaints contained in the report was from a woman who said that a uniformed garda she encountered in a pub approached her and her two female friends.
The report said: “She said he made some remarks which she took to be a comment on her hair.
“She said the Garda sat between herself and one of her friends, placed his garda hat on her head and draped his arms around the shoulders of the two women while a friend took photographs.
“The woman said she was uncomfortable with where the garda placed his hand, she also said another person in the pub had commented that he had seen the garda drinking alcohol earlier in the day.”
GSOC launched an investigation and spoke to a sergeant who said he had seen the garda in question eating in the smoking area of the pub on the evening in question and had told him to have his meal at the garda station.
“The pair walked back to the station and the sergeant then noticed that the garda smelt of alcohol – it was agreed the garda would finish duty shortly afterwards and go home.”
The garda accepted the breach and was fined for the two incidents.