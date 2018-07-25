Garda watchdog sees 10% rise in complaints

Almost 2,000 complaints were received by a garda watchdog last year, a jump of 10% from 2016.

The annual report of the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) shows that the most common complaint was abuse of authority and neglect of duty.

Among the 1,949 complaints received, there were 4,459 allegations of alleged wrongdoing.

The highest number of allegations was in the Limerick area with 276 allegations made.

The commission said it received 24 referrals from the Garda Siochana of matters where it appears “the conduct of a member of the Garda Siochana may have resulted in the death of, or serious harm to, a person”.

Seven of these referrals related to fatalities.

Some 16 files were referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) resulting in 10 directions for prosecution, five directions for no prosecution and one decision pending at the end of the year.

A total of 422 criminal investigations were also opened.

The most common matters complained of were abuse of authority, neglect of duty, discourtesy, and non-fatal offences like harassment or false imprisonment.