Gardai probing two shootings in Ballymun

Gardai are investigating two different shooting incidents in the Ballymun area of Dublin on Wednesday.

A man in his thirties was shot in the leg at Shangan Green, at around 4.10pm.

His injuries are described as non-life threatening, and he was taken to the Mater hospital for treatment.

In a separate incident, in the Belclare View area of Ballymun, shots were fired at a house at around 5pm.