- ITV Report
Gardai probing two shootings in Ballymun
Gardai are investigating two different shooting incidents in the Ballymun area of Dublin on Wednesday.
A man in his thirties was shot in the leg at Shangan Green, at around 4.10pm.
His injuries are described as non-life threatening, and he was taken to the Mater hospital for treatment.
In a separate incident, in the Belclare View area of Ballymun, shots were fired at a house at around 5pm.
No one was injured in the shooting, but damage was caused to windows of the house.
It is believed that two people were seen leaving the scene on a motorcycle.
Dublin North West TD Noel Rock has condemned the shootings.
He said: “I was alarmed to learn of two shootings in Ballymun today in broad daylight.
“This is all too regular an occurrence and I have written again this evening to the local Superintendent and the Garda Commissioner requesting the urgent deployment of resources to this area.
“A shooting like this, in broad daylight, in residential areas like Shangan Green and Belclare View which is full of children, is something which would strike fear into the heart of any parent.”
Gardai in Ballymun are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Ballymun Garda station on 01 6664400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.