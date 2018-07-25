Home of Peppa Pig World named best amusement park again

The home of Peppa Pig World has been named the top UK amusement park for the third year in a row and included in the top 25 worldwide. Paultons Park, near Ramsey, Hampshire, was awarded the accolade in TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards after 93% of visitors rated it “excellent” or “very good”.

It has also been named the ninth best in Europe. Richard Mancey, Paultons Park managing director, said: “We are very proud of this recognition and humbled to be the only UK theme park to have received this award three years in a row.

Peppa Pig World at Paultons Park Credit: Ben Mitchell/PA