How much water should you be drinking to ensure heatwave hydration?

A leading surgeon has recommended people drink three litres of water a day and said a “radical culture change” towards drinking water is required to help the country stay hydrated during the heatwave. Bhaskar Somani, a consultant urological surgeon at University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust, said attitudes towards water consumption “remained poor” even among those at higher risk of health problems. He said: “We should take this opportunity to remind people that consumption of three litres of water a day is a small price to pay to help maintain and improve your health, particularly during heatwave spells such as the one we are in right now.” He spoke out following a study of 162 patients who received treatment for kidney stones – for which poor hydration is a significant risk factor – at Southampton General Hospital.

It found less than a third (28%) increased their water intake, despite receiving advice after treatment on the need to drink 2.5 to 3 litres a day, particularly in the summer months, with the average intake of water at around 1.5 litres. Almost a quarter (22%) said the reason for avoiding water was because they didn’t like the taste, while 26% blamed their habits and 10% said they only drank when thirsty. Mr Somani said: “As a urologist, it clearly concerns me that patients who have suffered with the pain and discomfort of kidney stones are not keen to take this simple step to help improve their health. “It then begs the question that, if those are the views of people in a high-risk group, what is the feeling among those who have no current health risks which could be aided by better hydration?”

