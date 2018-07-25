Is climate change playing a part in the worldwide heatwave?

The UK has been experiencing scorching temperatures well above what we have come to expect from a British summer.

The sizzle is set to continue, with no sign of the sunshine relenting and Britain preparing for what could be its hottest day ever either on Thursday or Friday.

The all-time UK high is 38.5C set in August 2003, while the highest recorded temperature for July is 36.7 C at Heathrow on July 1, 2015.

Britain is just one of several unusual hotspots around the world - Japan is baking in 41 degree Celsius and the US has been forced to close the Yosemite National Park for the first time in 30 years due to wildfires.

Forecasters warn that this heatwave is not just chance.

"This is climate change, it's linked to greenhouse gas emissions, the world is warming," said Professor Peter Stott of the Met Office.

In a clear sign that the planet is heating up, the five hottest years on record have fallen in the last seven years.