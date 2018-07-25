How do we end the blame game over London's deadly knife crime epidemic?

London's 2018 murder rate is climbing - more than 80 people have been killed in just over half a year.

Communities across London are asking the same question: what's being done to tackle the problem?

Young people tell me how they're changing their routes home from school to avoid trouble spots; parents say they feel compelled to keep their children indoors in the evenings. Grassroots organisations are popping up constantly as local people unite in an effort to effect change.

Meanwhile, amongst other initiatives, the government has boosted its funding for anti-knife charities.

But, do influencers, policy makers and front line services need to work together to make a real difference?