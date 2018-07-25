Labour MP spoken to after comments about colleague’s sexuality, fraud trial told

The deputy leader of Welsh Labour was spoken to by a former MP after making comments about a colleague’s sexuality, a court has heard. Carolyn Harris, now also the shadow minister for women and equalities, was elected as MP for the Swansea East seat in May 2015 after her predecessor, Sian James, stood down. She held the position of office manager for Mrs James before that election, working alongside Jenny Lee Clarke, who is now on trial at Cardiff Crown Court. Clarke, 42, was hired as Mrs Harris’s office manager when she became an MP and is accused of forging her signature to give herself a £2,000 pay rise.

Jenny Lee Clarke arrives at Cardiff Crown Court Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

Mrs Harris has insisted she did not approve the pay increase from £37,000 to £39,000 and did not sign a form reducing Clarke’s weekly hours from 40 to 37.5. On Tuesday, the MP told the court that referring to Clarke’s footwear as “dyke boots” when they worked for Mrs James was “office banter” and not abuse. Giving evidence on Wednesday, Mrs James said Clarke raised the comments with her in 2013. “I was concerned because I feel that everybody should be treated in work with dignity and respect,” said Mrs James, who served as an MP from 2005 to 2015. “It was to do with her sexuality. It was to do, specifically, with comments made in the office. Jenny had come out. Her sexuality was an entirely private matter for her. “The sort of comments that Jenny brought to me and she was upset about were these so-called jokes about her clothing, her style of footwear. “Generally she was starting to feel that this had gone beyond banter and it was causing her concern.”

Sian James at the Houses of Parliament Credit: PA

Mrs James confirmed that Clarke, of Penllergaer, Swansea, complained that Mrs Harris would use the word “dyke”. The former MP said she took the matter seriously and raised it with Mrs Harris at the time. “She was very shocked,” Mrs James said. “She was very concerned that these comments which had been done within the atmosphere of the office had caused hurt to Jenny. “Both of them were very keen that the issue was addressed.” Mrs James said she chose to deal with the matter informally by speaking to both Mrs Harris and Clarke, and making clear “what sort of behaviour was expected” in her office.

Carolyn Harris after winning the Welsh Labour deputy leadership election Credit: Ben Birchall/PA