Where and when to watch Friday night's 'blood moon' Lunar Eclipse

Credit: PA

Overnight on Friday the UK will witness a spectacular total lunar eclipse, expected to be the longest one of the 21st century. Here's everything you need to know about the phenomenon.

What is a lunar eclipse?

Also known as a "blood moon", a lunar eclipse happens when the Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon, putting the Moon in the Earth's shadow. They only ever happen when there is a full moon, but there is not a lunar eclipse on every full moon because of the different plane of the Moon's orbit around the Earth. When the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, it will turn a deep red colour because of sunlight being scattered by the Earth's atmosphere. This effect is known as "Rayleigh scattering". This will be the second lunar eclipse of 2018 - the last one occurred in January.

When will I be able to see it in the UK?

Credit: PA

The Moon will rise at 8.49pm in London and 9.22pm in Edinburgh on Friday. The full eclipse is expected to begin at 8.30pm, with the mid-point at 9.21pm and the end of the total eclipse happening at 10.13pm, according to the Royal Astronomical Society.

Where will be a good place to watch it from?

Stargazers anywhere in the UK should be able to view the eclipse, weather permitting. You could just lean out the window, or head to somewhere you're most likely to get a clear view of the night's sky. Several of the UK's national parks are likely to afford people the best opportunity to watch the eclipse, such as those in Northumberland, Snowdonia, the South Downs and Exmoor.

Do I need special equipment to watch it?

No. Unlike solar eclipses, which are dangerous to look at directly, there are no safety measures you need to take to protect yourself when viewing a lunar eclipse as the light is much dimmer. You could get binoculars or a telescope out for a closer look, but all you really need is the naked eye.