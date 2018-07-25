Ministers moving quickly to dump Boris Johnson’s FCO legacy, MP claims

Boris Johnson’s successor as Foreign Secretary appears to have “washed his hands altogether” of a multibillion-pound Channel bridge, according to an MP. The SNP’s Patrick Grady added Mr Johnson’s former Cabinet colleagues “can’t move quickly enough to dump” his Foreign Office legacy. The Glasgow North MP took aim at Mr Johnson after pressing Jeremy Hunt to detail his department’s policy on exploring the possibility of a new fixed link between Great Britain and France.

Foreign Office minister Sir Alan Duncan, issuing a holding answer to the written parliamentary question, replied: “This is a matter for the Department for Transport.” Mr Johnson, who quit the Cabinet over Brexit, was a strong supporter of a privately-financed Channel bridge after claiming the Channel Tunnel will be “full” by 2025. Speaking in February, he told MPs it was a “curiosity” that the UK and France – separated by approximately 21 miles of water – were connected by “only one railway line”. Mr Johnson also claimed French president Emmanuel Macron was supportive of the “committee of wise people” established to look at reviving UK-France collaboration in matters including defence and infrastructure projects “such as the idea of a new connection between our two countries”.

