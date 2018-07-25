News reports too boring or upsetting for many children, Ofcom finds

Four in 10 children aged 12 to 15 take little or no interest in the news because it is either too boring, irrelevant or upsetting, an Ofcom study has found. The broadcasting watchdog’s annual study into news consumption habits in the UK shows 39% of youngsters turn a blind eye to current affairs. The poll of just over 1,000 children found the majority (46%) were “quite interested” in reading, listening to or following the news, compared with 28% who were “not very interested”. At the ends of the scale, 14% were “very interested”, while 11% were “not at all interested”. The biggest reason for apathy was because children found the news “too boring” (41%), while almost a quarter (23%) said it was “not relevant for people my age”.

MEDIA News Credit: PA Graphics

Other reasons included that the news was “too upsetting” (13%), that it “all sounds the same” (11%), and that they “don’t understand it” (7%). The report said: “This was a running theme that was also observed among adults in the qualitative research, with people noting that they felt miserable after consuming news as they felt it always focused on negative events. “Parents also told us that, in some instances, they would shield their children from the news when a story was broadcast that they felt was inappropriate for their child to hear, e.g. the reporting of a rape case on the lunchtime radio bulletin.” Of the children interested in the news, only 16% said they had any interest in politics or current affairs, compared with 58% for music news. The study found television is the most common way for children to follow the news (68%), compared with 64% who learn from discussions with family members, and 56% from social media. Just one in five (19%) children in this age group discover news through print newspapers, the data suggests.

MEDIA News Credit: PA Graphics