Newsnight apologises over Imran Khan mix-up

Newsnight has apologised for showing footage of Pakistan bowler Wasim Akram instead of his former teammate-turned-politician Imran Khan.

The flagship BBC2 news programme opened with a piece documenting Khan’s journey from a cricketing hero to a potential prime minister.

But instead of showing the right-handed all-rounder in action, footage of left-arm pace bowler Akram demolishing a batsman’s stumps was shown instead.