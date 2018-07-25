No evidence to support Islamic State claim over Toronto shooting, say police

Officials in Canada have found no evidence to support the Islamic State group’s claim of responsibility for Sunday’s mass shooting in Toronto that killed two and injured 13, police said. IS claimed that one of its “soldiers” carried out the attack in response to its calls to target citizens of the US-led coalition battling the group. The claim appears on one of its social media channels, and a security member of IS was quoted speaking to the group’s Amaq news agency.

Mourners grieve at a memorial in Toronto Credit: Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP

Toronto police chief Mark Saunders said that all areas of the Toronto Police Service have been involved in the investigation and they have received assistance from law enforcement partners at every level. “At this stage, we have no evidence to support these claims,” he said. Mr Saunders said officials will continue to explore every investigative avenue, including interviews and reviewing the online activity and mental health experiences of dead gunman Faisal Hussain. Federal Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale has also said there was no national security risk following the attack.

Police activity near the scene of the shooting Credit: Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP

Hussain died after an exchange of gunfire with police. His family said he suffered from lifelong “severe mental health challenges” including psychosis and depression and had not responded to numerous treatment approaches, including therapy and medication. Late on Tuesday, authorities identified the 10-year-old girl who was slain as Julianna Kozis of Markham, Ontario. Toronto police released a photo of the smiling young girl and said her family had asked for privacy during their time of grief. Police previously identified the other person killed in the shooting as 18-year-old Reese Fallon of Toronto.

Tributes in Markham, Ontario for 10-year-old Julianna Kozis Credit: Tamara Lush/AP