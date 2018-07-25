Nurse denies improper relationship with prison inmate

A prison nurse has appeared in court to deny having an improper relationship with an inmate.

Ashleigh Naylor, 30, denied two counts of misconduct and one offence against the Prison Act during a short appearance at Teesside Crown Court.

One misconduct in a public office charge accuses her of engaging in a relationship with prisoner Paul Lane between April 2016 and October last year, while she worked as a nurse at Holme House Prison, Stockton, Teesside.