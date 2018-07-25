Former cricket star Imran Khan major contender to be Pakistan's next PM as elections get underway

Former cricket star Imran Khan is one of the leading contenders to be Pakistan's next prime minister as election polls open. Voters will choose the country’s prime minister, members of the lower house of parliament and four provincial assemblies after an acrimonious campaign. But the day was marred by violence when at least 25 people were killed and 40 injured in an explosion outside a crowded polling station in the city of Quetta. The main election candidates are Khan and his right-of-centre Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party (PTI) and the right-of-centre Pakistan Muslim League, the party of disgraced prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Sharif is in jail serving 10 years on corruption charges and his younger brother, Shahbaz Sharif, has taken control of the party. The third-largest party in the running is the left-leaning Pakistan People’s Party, headed by Bilawal Bhutto. He is the son of late prime minister Benazir Bhutto, assassinated by Pakistan’s Taliban militants, whom she had vowed to eradicate.

Rights groups have warned that a rancorous election campaign and widespread allegations of manipulation imperil the wobbly transition to democratic rule and raise the spectre of bitter post-election challenges of fraud. The unprecedented participation of radical religious groups, including those banned for terrorist links but resurrected and renamed, has also raised fears the space for moderate thought may shrink further in Pakistan. Attacks against minorities have increased in recent years. One candidate, Jibran Nasir, an independent from Pakistan’s financial hub of Karachi, received death threats and even had a fatwa – a religious edict – issued against him. He had refused to condemn Ahmadis, who are reviled by mainstream Muslims as heretics because they believe the messiah promised in Islam arrived over a century ago. In Pakistan it is a crime for an Ahmadi to call himself a Muslim after a 1974 constitutional amendment declared them non-Muslims.

“I am speaking for the millions of Pakistanis who are too afraid to confront religious bigotry,” he said in a telephone interview. He also said that no arrests have been made of those who threatened him. Election officials say more than 11,000 candidates are vying for 270 seats in Pakistan’s law-making Lower House of Parliament and 577 seats in four provincial assemblies. The 85,307 polling stations opened at 8am on Wednesday (4am BST) and will continue for 10 hours, an hour longer than in the 2013 polls. Voting for two parliament seats and six seats in provincial assemblies has been postponed due to attacks on candidates or disqualifications. There are nearly 106 million eligible voters in Pakistan, with 59 million men and 47 million women. Pakistan’s election commission reminded candidates their elections will be nullified if the female voter turnout does not reach 10%. The requirement was imposed after the 2013 elections when several areas banned voting by women, mostly in Pakistan’s religiously conservative north west. Some candidates were elected without a single woman marking a ballot.

Elections will be nullified if the female voter turnout does not reach 10% Credit: AP/B.K. Bangash

The commission issued its reminder on Tuesday after veteran rights activist, Tahira Abdullah, said local jirgas, or councils, of elders from 60 areas of the country, representing 16 different constituencies, had signed agreements banning women from voting. Citing security worries, the election commission announced internet and mobile phone services in several districts in southwestern Baluchistan province has been suspended because of security issues. Some of the worst violence during campaigning occurred in Baluchistan, where earlier this month a suicide bomber devastated a political rally killing 149 people including the candidate, Siraj Raisani. Voting in that constituency is suspended. Election commission secretary Babar Yaqub told reporters late on Tuesday that threats against polling stations, staff and even candidates have been received. His statement came just hours after militants threw grenades and opened fire at a military convoy escorting election staffers and voting material in Baluchistan’s district of Turbat, killing four troops. At the request of the election commission, Pakistan’s military is deploying 350,000 troops countrywide outside and inside polling stations.

