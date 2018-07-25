- ITV Report
-
Passengers claim they were left covered with bed bug bites after Air India flight
Passengers have been sharing photographs online of what they claim are bed bug bites after taking an Air India flight from Newark to Mumbai.
Business class passengers have taken to Twitter to share their stories following the flight on Tuesday.
Air India flight 144 was reportedly grounded a day later for fumigation to tackle the bugs.
Saumya Shetty, 36, a freelance stylist and events manager was one of the passengers on the flight. She said she has been covered in painful bites.
Other passengers have also shared pictures of what they say are the bugs on the Air India flight 144.
Pravin Tonsekar was travelling in business class from New York with his family and said the seats on the plane were infested.
Air India have responded to Pravin on Twitter and apologised, saying: "We are sorry to hear this."
Pravin Tonsekar said Air India's apology was 'too late' and tweeted a picture of a bed bug bite on his daughter's forehead.
Another passenger, Rohan said in a tweet that he paid $10,000 for him and his family to fly in business class.
He added that his family have bed bug bites all over their body.
Air India responded to him on Twitter: "Responsibility will be fixed. We feel your pain and empathise also. We assure you that we will allow no one to jeopardise safety and comfort of pax."
India's national airline, Air India also referred to as 'Maharaja' was put up on sale earlier this year in March from the Indian Government but there have been no successful buyers.
ITV News has contacted Air India for comment.