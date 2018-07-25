Passengers claim they were left covered with bed bug bites after Air India flight

Passengers have been sharing photographs online of what they claim are bed bug bites after taking an Air India flight from Newark to Mumbai.

Business class passengers have taken to Twitter to share their stories following the flight on Tuesday.

Air India flight 144 was reportedly grounded a day later for fumigation to tackle the bugs.

Saumya Shetty, 36, a freelance stylist and events manager was one of the passengers on the flight. She said she has been covered in painful bites.