Police criticised by judges for failures in child death investigation

Police have been criticised by senior judges for a “catalogue of failures” in an investigation following the unexplained death of a child.

The young girl, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was found dead at her home in London and her death was initially treated by officers as a “tragic accident”.

But, after a post-mortem concluded her death was probably the result of a “sexually-motivated” killing, police treated it as a potential crime.

Lady Justice King said the investigation was “replete with the sort of mistakes” made in the case of 13-month-old Poppi Worthington – who a coroner found was sexually abused by her father before her sudden death in 2012.

The judge said: “The opportunity to gather critical evidence including DNA and fingerprint evidence was lost consequent upon the delay and the deficiency in the police investigation.”

She made her remarks in a Court of Appeal ruling on Wednesday concerning family proceedings.

No criminal charges have yet been brought in relation to the girl’s death.