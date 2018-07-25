Police investigating 1998 murder case conclude excavation of waste ground

The search of a former allotment site in a 20-year-old murder case has concluded, police said. Detectives started work on the land near Troon Close, Middlesbrough, on June 18 in a bid to find information on the disappearance of Donna Keogh. She was last seen in Middlesbrough in 1998 when she was 17, and police subsequently started treating the case as a murder investigation.

On Wednesday, Cleveland Police announced that search activity at the site has finished. The force said a fragment of a human jawbone was recovered during the excavation, but forensic testing confirmed it was not related to the search for Donna as it dates back “to the early medieval period”.

Police in the Gresham area of Middlesbrough Credit: Cleveland Police/PA