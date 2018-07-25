Pompeo: I warned Russia about election meddling

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said he personally told top Russian officials that there would be “severe consequences” for any interference in US elections or the American democratic process.

Mr Pompeo told members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that he had made the warning clear to Russia in multiple meetings and conversations.

Mr Pompeo made the comment in response to pointed questions about details of President Donald Trump’s one-on-one meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin last week in Finland.